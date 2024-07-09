Financial Counselors Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,884,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 382,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $146.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.