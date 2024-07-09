Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 195,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,112. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

