Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 195,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,112. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.