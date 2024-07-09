Financial Counselors Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 669,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 226,012 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 773,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,215. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

