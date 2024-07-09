Financial Counselors Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,006. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

