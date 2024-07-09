Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,311 shares of company stock worth $53,882,031 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $845.52. The stock had a trading volume of 169,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,154. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $768.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $868.97.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

