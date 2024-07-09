Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.27. The company had a trading volume of 296,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.50. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

