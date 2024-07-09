Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

