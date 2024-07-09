Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 3,438,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,124,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.