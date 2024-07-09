Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,510. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

