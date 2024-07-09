Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.09. The company had a trading volume of 588,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,341. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.