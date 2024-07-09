Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,730 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,253,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,102. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.