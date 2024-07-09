Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,124 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.54. 12,761,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,905,352. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

