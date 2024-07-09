Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,279 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 805,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.