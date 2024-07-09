Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 73,787 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,787 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 2,404,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,530,864. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

