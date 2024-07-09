First Command Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 2,492,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.