First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2,479.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. 3,906,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

