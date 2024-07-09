First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,133 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $814,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.