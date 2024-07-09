First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 30,931 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,894,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 49.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,678,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $558.86. 1,851,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.41. The company has a market cap of $482.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $560.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

