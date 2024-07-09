First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,502. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

