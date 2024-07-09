First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.33

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 12217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

