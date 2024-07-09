Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.62.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $133,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $637,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FND opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.