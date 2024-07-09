FORA Capital LLC Acquires 44,392 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,392 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Carvana Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,027. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,073,946 shares of company stock worth $231,481,556 in the last three months. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

