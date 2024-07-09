FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 13,787.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 399,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,337. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

