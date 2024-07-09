FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.31. 241,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

