FORA Capital LLC Buys 2,392 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $727,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RYAN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.58. 594,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

