FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,816 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,878. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

