FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,978 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.7 %

AeroVironment stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.91. 99,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.