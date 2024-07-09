FORA Capital LLC Decreases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

PFGC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 228,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,928. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

