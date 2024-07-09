FORA Capital LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,782,000. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 95,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

