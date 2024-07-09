FORA Capital LLC Invests $13.87 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,873,000. S&P Global makes up about 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.89. The company had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,767. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

