FORA Capital LLC Invests $5.78 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 38.6% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 621,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 124,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. 17,597,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,433,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie cut their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

