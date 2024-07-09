FORA Capital LLC Invests $688,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $10,089,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.67. 530,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

