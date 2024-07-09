FORA Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,142 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GitLab by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GitLab by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,172,300.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,635. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GitLab Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of GTLB traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 838,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

