FORA Capital LLC Makes New $857,000 Investment in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

VNOM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.20. 505,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,849. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.