FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $108.75. 217,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark reduced their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.