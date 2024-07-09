FORA Capital LLC Purchases 28,216 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 178.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145,198 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.5 %

WHR stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,998. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

