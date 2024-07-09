FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.07. 535,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,844. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $282.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

