FORA Capital LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

