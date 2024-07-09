FORA Capital LLC Sells 28,341 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,341 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,307,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

