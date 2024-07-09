FORA Capital LLC Sells 52,852 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,852 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.58. 6,081,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,273. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

