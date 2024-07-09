FORA Capital LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.83. 3,898,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

