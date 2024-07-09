Gala Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Gala has a total market cap of $788.06 million and approximately $99.19 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,344,518,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,249,176,264 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

