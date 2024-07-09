GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 7,068 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.50.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $604.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 34.27%.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.