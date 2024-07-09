GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$42.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

TSE GDI opened at C$32.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$30.77 and a twelve month high of C$49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.40 million. Research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

