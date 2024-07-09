GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,019,972.32 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,959,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $778.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WGS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WGS

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.