GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,019,972.32 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,959,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $778.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WGS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

