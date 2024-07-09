GeneNews (TSE:GEN) Shares Up 7.1%

GeneNews Ltd (TSE:GEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 473,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,480,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
GeneNews Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15.
About GeneNews
GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneNews
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for GeneNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.