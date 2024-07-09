Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.34 and last traded at $67.17. 1,386,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,496,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

