Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GKOS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.27.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,194 shares of company stock worth $2,138,043. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after buying an additional 89,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 151,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 513,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.