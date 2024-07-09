Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.96

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 216246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

