Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.
Golden Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 75,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,834. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $836.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.23.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
